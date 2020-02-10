The NFL QB Carousel Reckless Speculation and the XFL Debut.

Matthew Coller dives full into Reckless QB Carousel Speculation today as news came out over the weekend that the Chargers have moved on from Philip Rivers plus we’re reviewing Week One of the XFL on today’s Purple Daily.

Coller opens the show today joined by Sage Rosenfels to discuss if there’s a scenario where the Vikings trade Kirk and sign Teddy (1:00). We then close out the first hour today with some XFL themed Hot Routez (27:00). Derrik Klassen, of Football Outsiders, jumps in to start the second hour of the show to discuss the QB Carousel that’s in full swing already (52:00). We close out today’s show joined by Judd Zulgad to Recklessly Speculate about potential QB movement (1:17:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment when Matthew Coller is joined by Derrik Klassen, of Football Outsiders and Rotoworld, to discuss the potential NFL QB Carousel this offseason and a scouting report on some of the QB prospects coming from the college game.