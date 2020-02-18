Podcast

The QB Domino Effect after Brees returns to New Orleans. Which Vikings are trade candidates?

By Jonathan Harrison February 18, 2020 4:17 pm

Matthew Coller is joined today by ESPN’s Courtney Cronin and former Viking Alex Boone to talk about the NFL QB Dominoes already falling and Vikings trade candidates on today’s Purple Daily.

Coller and Cronin open up today’s show discussing what’s next for Teddy Bridgewater with the news that Drew Brees is set to return to New Orleans (1:00). Closing out the first hour Coller and Cronin listing which Vikings are trade candidates (26:00). Alex Boone joins the crew for Hour Two and we start off with Free Agent Hot Routez (51:00) before we talk about the weird Joe Burrow/Bengals situation and Vikings trade chips (1:17:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment when Matthew Coller and Courtney Cronin talked about which Vikings are logical trade candidates.

