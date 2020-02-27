What can we learn about QB’s at the Combine? What teams fascinate us at the Combine and at the Draft?

Matthew Coller is out in Indianapolis and the NFL Combine for one last day and he’s joined by former VIkings Sage Rosenfels and Jeremiah Sirles on today’s show.

Coller and Sage open the show discussing what can be learned about the QB’s at the Combine (1:00) before catching up on all the rampant Tom Brady speculation (26:00). Jeremiah Sirles jumps in for a segment to open Hour Two to discuss what he’s learned at the Combine and what the Vikings should do this offseason (53:00). We close out with Sage hopping back in to discuss the most fascinating teams at the combine and the draft (1:17:00).

