What Everson Griffen opting out means for the Vikings.

Matthew Coller is joined by Alex Boone on today’s show to discuss Everson Griffen, the CBA, and extra playoff teams.

We open today’s show joined by Courtney Cronin to talk about the news she broke that Everson Griffen opted out of his contract with the Vikings (1:00). Coller and Boone then discuss what adding another playoff team per conference would mean for the NFL (28:00). Judd Zulgad joins the show in the second hour for Hot Routez (55:00) as well as talking about the NFL owners’ eagerness to sign this new CBA and why it seems odd (1:18:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the first segment when Matthew Coller, Alex Boone, and Courtney Cronin talked about what the Vikings do now after Everson Griffen opted out of his contract with the team.