What Free Agents should the Vikings target?

Matthew Coller returns from a weekend of grinding 90’s football and the XFL joined by former Vikings QB Sage Rosenfels and The Athletic’s Arif Hasan on today’s Purple Daily.

Coller and Sage open the show discussing how the NFL would handle a cheating scandal like the Astros and MLB are going through right now (1:00). Coller and Sage head to the Negotiation Table over Chris Harris, Brandon Scherff, Jadeveon Clowney and Trae Waynes (28:00). Arif Hasan taps in for Sage to start the second hour to discuss what free agents the Vikings should target and what they should do about their own players destined to hit free agency (52:00). We close out the show today joined by Judd Zulgad and Manny Hill for some Free Agency Hot Routez (1:15:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment when The Athletic’s Arif Hassan joined Matthew Coller to talk about what the Vikings should do with their own guys who are set to become free agents.