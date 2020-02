(00:00): Matthew Coller and Sage Rosenfels open the show discussing what makes Gary Kubiak a good teacher

(30:00): Hot Routez!

(52:00): Lorin Cox of PFF and The Locked On Bears Podcast joins for a discussion on the Bears heading into 2020

(1:18:00): Judd Zulgad joins for Way Back Wednesday. He, Coller & Manny dive deep into the Vikings/Giants Wild Card game from 1997.