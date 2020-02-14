Podcast

What will the Vikings do with possible contract extensions for Zimmer and Cousins?

By Jonathan Harrison February 14, 2020 4:38 pm

The Wild firing Bruce Boudreau left us pondering what the Vikings think of Zimmer and a possible contract extension for him so Matthew Coller discusses that with Courtney Cronin and Myron Medcalf on today’s Purple Daily.

Coller and Cronin open the show talking about what the Vikings do with Mike Zimmer (1:00) before closing the first hour with Hot Routez and ranking the Top 10 Head Coaches in the NFL (31:00). Myron Medcalf jumps in for Hour Two to discuss a possible contract extension for Kirk Cousins (50:00). Coller and Myron close out today’s show discussing what teams are flying under the radar this offseason (1:16:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the first segment when Matthew Coller and Courtney Cronin discussed what Bruce Boudreau’s firing today by the Wild tells us about what the Vikings think of Mike Zimmer.

