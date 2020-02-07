What would a Vikings equivalent to the Wolves trades be? Can the XFL succeed?

It’s a Happy XFL Eve on Purple Daily today as we’re discussing the new football league and what a big Vikings move would look like.

Matthew Coller is joined by Judd Zulgad for the first hour of the show and they open up today’s show discussing what a Vikings equivalent to what the Wolves just did would look like (1:00). ESPN’s Kevin Seifert joins the show to discuss the XFL and the possibility of a 17 game NFL season (27:00). Myron Medcalf jumped in for Hour Two of today’s show and discussed with Coller the similarities between Kirk Cousins and KAT (51:00) before closing out the show discussing if the XFL can succeed this time (1:17:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment when Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad were joined by ESPN’s Kevin Seifert to discuss the XFL kicking off this weekend as well as the possibility of a 17 game NFL season.