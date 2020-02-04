What’s the radical move the Vikings could make this offseason? How do the Vikings keep Diggs happy?

There is plenty of Wolves reckless speculation being talked about on SKOR North today which led to some speculation of our own on Purple Daily today.

Matthew Coller and ESPN’s Courtney Cronin spend the first hour of the show discussing what the most radical move the Vikings could make this offseason (1:00). Alex Boone joins in Hour Two to discuss what the Vikings can learn from the two Super Bowl teams (51:00) before we close out the show with Courtney R Draft Scout and figuring how to keep Stefon Diggs happy (1:17:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to opening segment when Matthew Coller and ESPN’s Courtney Cronin discussed the radical moves the Vikings could make this offseason?