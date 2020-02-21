Which Vikings players do we expect to hear is coming back at next week’s NFL Combine?

Matthew Coller is joined by Sam Ekstrom for today’s show as they talk all things Vikings offseason live from the Choice Bank Minnesota Golf Show.

Coller and Sam open the show discussing which Vikings players should come back and which shouldn’t (1:00). The boys round out the first hour picking their first five players in their All Player Draft before discussing what to do with Dalvin Cook’s impending contract (27:00). Coller and Sam open the second hour picking the second group of five players in their All Player Draft before chatting about which rookies from last season will turn out to be good players (51:00). Judd pops in for the final segment of the week because he heard there was Hot Routez (1:19:00).

