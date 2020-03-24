Did the Vikings overplay their hand with Anthony Harris?

Matthew Coller is joined today by Courtney Cronin and Seth Wickersham to discuss where Cam Newton will land, Anthony Harris trade rumors, and the Patriots/Tom Brady divorce.

Coller and Courtney open the show today discussing where Cam Newton will land next season (1:00). We talk about the Anthony Harris trade rumors before jumping into the hottest of Hot Routez (27:00). Hour Two kicks off with Courtney R Draft Scout analyzing Mel Kiper’s Mock 3.0 (52:00). We close out today’s show joined by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham to talk about his piece on the Patriots/Tom Brady divorce (1:17:00).

