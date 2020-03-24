Podcast

Did the Vikings overplay their hand with Anthony Harris?

By Jonathan Harrison March 24, 2020 4:21 pm

Matthew Coller is joined today by Courtney Cronin and Seth Wickersham to discuss where Cam Newton will land, Anthony Harris trade rumors, and the Patriots/Tom Brady divorce.

Coller and Courtney open the show today discussing where Cam Newton will land next season (1:00). We talk about the Anthony Harris trade rumors before jumping into the hottest of Hot Routez (27:00). Hour Two kicks off with Courtney R Draft Scout analyzing Mel Kiper’s Mock 3.0 (52:00). We close out today’s show joined by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham to talk about his piece on the Patriots/Tom Brady divorce (1:17:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment when Matthew Coller and Courtney Cronin discuss whether the Vikings have overplayed their hand with Anthony Harris. Also, we have the hottest of Hot Routez!

Related Gallery

Quizzing Coller on random Vikings games

Ramie and Matthew Coller open SKOR North Live with how sports shutting down will impact youth sports. (19:30) Amy Ament of Ronald McDonald House joins to tell listeners how they can help with serving meals…
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast