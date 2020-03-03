Podcast

Eric Edholm joins to talk about the Draft and the Combine. Alex Boone makes an announcement.

By Jonathan Harrison March 3, 2020 4:28 pm

Matthew Coller is joined today by Courtney Cronin, Eric Edholm, and Alex Boone to discuss the NFL Draft, where Brady is going, and Hot Routez!

Coller and Courtney open the show with some draft sims to officially kick off Draft Szn (1:00). Coller and Cronin are then joined by Yahoo! Sports’ Eric Edholm to talk about the Draft (30:00). Alex Boone then joins to make a big career announcement (52:00) before we get to some Hot Routez (1:17:00).

In case you missed today’s show can can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment when Matthew Coller and Courtney Cronin were joined by Yahoo! Sports’ Eric Edholm to discuss what the Vikings will do in the draft, where the QB prospects will go, and Draft Sims.

 

Related Gallery

10 Combine ‘risers’ who could intrigue the Vikings

Things could certainly change by the time we reach the NFL Draft but presently the Minnesota Vikings appear to have needs to fill all over the field. At last week’s NFL Combine we got a…
Topics:
SKOR North Vikings Shows Vikings



Latest SKOR North Vikings Shows Stories

Podcast