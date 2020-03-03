Eric Edholm joins to talk about the Draft and the Combine. Alex Boone makes an announcement.

Matthew Coller is joined today by Courtney Cronin, Eric Edholm, and Alex Boone to discuss the NFL Draft, where Brady is going, and Hot Routez!

Coller and Courtney open the show with some draft sims to officially kick off Draft Szn (1:00). Coller and Cronin are then joined by Yahoo! Sports’ Eric Edholm to talk about the Draft (30:00). Alex Boone then joins to make a big career announcement (52:00) before we get to some Hot Routez (1:17:00).

In case you missed today’s show can can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment when Matthew Coller and Courtney Cronin were joined by Yahoo! Sports’ Eric Edholm to discuss what the Vikings will do in the draft, where the QB prospects will go, and Draft Sims.