How locked in are the Vikings after the Kirk Cousins contract extension?

The legal tampering window has opened and Matthew Coller covers it all with Sage Rosenfels, Sam Monson, and Courtney Cronin on today’s show.

We open the show with Coller and Sage reacting to the big new deal for Kirk Cousins (1:00) before discussing how locked in the Vikings are with the new deal (26:00). Sage jumps out for Hour Two and we start it joined by PFF’s Sam Monson to discuss the moves the Vikings made today (52:00). ESPN’s Courtney Cronin joins to close out the show with her thoughts on what the Vikings do now after all their moves today (1:17:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment then listen to third segment when PFF’s Sam Monson joined to react to the new contract extension for Kirk Cousins and the other moves the Vikings have made today.