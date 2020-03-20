How much does Everson Griffen leaving impact the Vikings roster?

Matthew Coller is joined today by Myron Medcalf, PFF’s Ben Linsey, and The Athletic’s Arif Hassan to discuss Everson Griffen saying goodbye to Minnesota and how that effects the Vikings offseason plans.

Coller and Myron open the show reacting to Everson Griffen announcing he’s leaving the Minnesota (1:00) before discussing if the Kirk Cousins extension looks good in hindsight now after all the departures on offense and defense (29:00). Coller is joined by PFF’s Ben Linsey to start Hour Two to discuss all the Free Agency moves we’ve seen so far (53:00) before Arif Hassan jumps in to discuss the Everson Griffen departure and where that leaves the Vikings roster (1:20:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the fourth segment when Matthew Coller was joined by The Athletic’s Arif Hassan to discuss Everson Griffen leaving and just who is going to be on the Vikings defense next season.