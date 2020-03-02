Recapping the Combine with Sage. What will the Vikings approach this offseason say about Zimmer’s future?

Matthew Coller is joined by Sage Rosenfels and Judd Zulgad today to recap the Combine and discuss how the Vikings offseason will tell us all we need to know about what the organization thinks of Mike Zimmer.

Coller and Sage open the show recapping a week at the NFL Combine (1:00) before discussing Coller’s Draft Sim and how deals get done at the Combine (28:00). Judd Zulgad tags in for Sage to talk about what the Vikings approach this summer will tell us about Zimmer’s future here (1:23:00).

