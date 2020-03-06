Reckless Kirk Cousins Speculation. How the Vikings can rebuild their defense.

Matthew Coller is joined today by Myron Medcalf, Eric Eager, and Judd Zulgad for some Reckless Speculation based off some new info we learned last night as well as how the Vikings can rebuild their defense.

Coller and Myron open the show with some Kirk Cousins related reckless speculation (1:00) before we close the first hour discussing how many Super Bowls the Patrick Mahomes can win (32:00). Eric Eager, of PFF, joins to talk about how the Vikings can rebuild their defense (52:00). Judd Zulgad comes in to close out the show to continue that conversation (1:18:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the opening of the show when Matthew Coller and Myron Medcalf delved into some really Reckless Kirk Cousins Speculation.