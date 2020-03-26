What happened between the Vikings and Diggs? Are the Vikings in a rebuilding year?

Matthew Coller is joined today by Courtney Cronin, Jeremiah Sirles, and Eric Eager to discuss the Vikings/Diggs departure, the importance of OTA’s, and improved teams.

Coller and Courtney opened today’s show discussing Coller’s article about what happened between the Vikings and Stefon Diggs to cause the departure (1:00). Jeremiah Sirles then joins the show to discuss the importance of OTA’s, whether the Vikings are in a rebuilding year, and his retirement (27:00). We kickoff Hour Two joined by PFF’s Eric Eager to discuss which teams got better this offseason (53:00). Coller has burning Hot Routez questions to close out today’s show (1:19:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment when Matthew Coller and Courtney Cronin were joined by PFF’s Eric Eager to discuss the NFL offseason and which teams got better so far this offseason.