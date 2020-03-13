What is next for the Vikings after the Rhodes & Linval cuts? How do we grade the 2013 Vikings Draft?

Matthew Coller is back again today and he’s joined by Myron Medcalf, Judd Zulgad, and Kevin Seifert to discuss what the Vikings do now after they cut Xavier Rhodes and Linval Joseph.

Coller and Myron open the show discussing what the next step for the Vikings is after they cut Xavier Rhodes and Linval Joseph (1:00). Myron and Coller then discuss whether they would give up a second round pick for Washington LT Trent Williams (26:00). ESPN’s Kevin Seifert then joins Coller and Judd Zulgad to discuss NFL Free Agency (52:00). Judd and Coller close out the show discussing whether the 2013 Draft was a good one for the Vikings (1:18:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment when Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad were joined by ESPN’s Kevin Seifert to chat about how the Vikings approach the Free Agency period.