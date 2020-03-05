Where are the Vikings at with analytics? Three reckless trade ideas.

We’re talking broadcaster trades, reckless Vikings trades, and the Vikings thoughts on analytics on today’s show.

Matthew Coller is joined by Ramie Makhlouf to discuss the reports ESPN are thinking of making a trade for NBC Sports’ Al Michaels (1:00). Ramie bounces out and in comes Pro Football Focus’ Anthony Treash to discuss which draft prospect might be overrated (29:00). Judd Zulgad comes in for Hour Two to discuss where the Vikings are at with analytics before Jeff Riger, of 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit, joins to chat about the Lions offseason (51:00). We close out today’s show talking about the favorites to land Brady and three reckless trade ideas Coller came up with (1:20:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment when Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad discuss where the Vikings stand with the use of analytics based off a comment from Mike Zimmer at last week’s NFL Combine.