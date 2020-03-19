Where do the Vikings go after signing Michael Pierce? How do the Vikings fill their secondary holes?

Matthew Coller is joined by Courtney Cronin and Steve Palazzolo today to discuss the latest Vikings free agency moves and all the players leaving the Vikings in free agency.

Coller and Cronin open the show talking about what’s next for the Vikings after they gave a nice chunk of money to Nose Tackle Michael Pierce (1:00). They then discuss whether there might a culture issue in the organization after all the defensive players have taken deals to go elsewhere (24:00). PFF’s Steve Palazzolo joins to start Hour Two to talk about teams paying and not paying Running Backs as well as where the Vikings should look next in Free Agency (52:00). We close out the show chatting about Free Agent QB’s as well as how different the Vikings would be without Dalvin Cook (1:19:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment when Pro Football Focus’ Steve Palazzolo joined Matthew Coller and Courtney Cronin to discuss paying running backs and where the Vikings go next now that they gave a big chunk of money to a Nose Tackle and their DB’s keep going elsewhere.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube for more Vikings content every day of the week. You can also subscribe to the Purple Daily podcast on Apple or Spotify.

Click here to download the SKOR North app from the Apple app store or Google Play store.