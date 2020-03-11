Which Vikings Free Agents will be back and which won’t? How would ESPN’s Bill Barnwell handle Dalvin Cook extension talks?

Courtney and Ramie are back for another day of Purple Daily to dive into some Free Agency Reckless Speculation with ESPN’s Bill Barnwell and, of course, Draft Sims!

We open today’s show with Courtney R Draft Scout’s latest Draft Sim (1:00) before ESPN’s Bill Barnwell joins to chat about NFL Free Agency speculation (28:00). We open the second hour with some Hot Routez (53:00) before closing out with a game of Will He Stay or Will He Go based off impending Vikings Free Agents (1:18:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the second segment of the show when Ramie and Courtney were joined by ESPN’s Bill Barnwell for some Free Agency Reckless Speculation.