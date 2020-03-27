Podcast

Why Randall Cunningham deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.

By Jonathan Harrison March 27, 2020 4:08 pm

Matthew Coller is joined today by Myron Medcalf and Judd Zulgad to discuss Coller’s live draft sim, Myron’s bold takes, and why Randall Cunningham belongs in the Hall of Fame.

Coller and Myron open the show with a live Draft Sim (1:00) before closing out the first hour discussing Myron’s five bold offseason takes (28:00). Judd Zulgad comes in for Hour Two to discuss Randall Cunningham’s merits for the Hall of Fame (53:00). We close out the show discussing why the NFL Draft still taking place next month and the importance of the Draft (1:19:00).

In case you missed today’s show and can only listen to one segment listen to the third segment from today’s show when Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad discussed the reasons why Randall Cunningham belongs in the Hall of Fame.

Randall Cunningham belongs in the Hall of Fame

Randall Cunningham had one of the most unique careers in NFL history. Right from the very start, he was used in a way never seen before. When he first came into the league, Buddy Ryan played…
