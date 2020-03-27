Why Randall Cunningham deserves to be in the Hall of Fame.

Matthew Coller is joined today by Myron Medcalf and Judd Zulgad to discuss Coller’s live draft sim, Myron’s bold takes, and why Randall Cunningham belongs in the Hall of Fame.

Coller and Myron open the show with a live Draft Sim (1:00) before closing out the first hour discussing Myron’s five bold offseason takes (28:00). Judd Zulgad comes in for Hour Two to discuss Randall Cunningham’s merits for the Hall of Fame (53:00). We close out the show discussing why the NFL Draft still taking place next month and the importance of the Draft (1:19:00).

