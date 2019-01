Myron Medcalf of ESPN brings you Myron on Hoops! He and Manny Hill discuss whether or not Ryan Saunders should be the Wolves permanent head coach, and if the Wolves have enough to compete in the NBA long-term. Also, what’s going on with the Gopher Men’s basketball team. Myron tells you why Richard Pitino’s team has struggled to take the next step. Later, Michael Beasley had a little uniform snafu.