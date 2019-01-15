Manny Hill and Danny Cunningham talk with Dane Moore, who’s in Philly for the Wolves/Sixers matchup. Dane discusses his “Moore On Monday” piece about the differences in adjustments between Tom Thibodeau and Ryan Saunders. Dane also points out how the defense from the Wolves has maybe taken a step back since Saunders has become interim head coach. Also, after Luka Doncic wowed everyone at Target Center on Friday, just how good is the 19-year-old going to be? Then, what are the Wolves’ odds for the playoffs at this point?