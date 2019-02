Manny Hill, Danny Cunningham and Dane Moore discuss the Wolves win over the Clippers, along with Dario Saric’s insertion into the starting lineup and why it’s time for them to figure out what they have in the 24-year-old. Later, with the Rockets in town to play the Wolves this week, Danny and Manny talk with their play-by-play man and PA announcer Matt Thomas on the state of the Rockets, and also get his take on the Wolves.