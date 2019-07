*Danny Cunningham & Manny Hill hand out grades for each significant offseason move the Timberwolves made. Including letting Tyus Jones and Derrick Rose go, bringing in Jordan Bell, and Jake Layman, and moving up in the draft to select Jarrett Culver.

*The Wolves still haven’t signed their 2nd round pick Jaylen Nowell; What do Danny and Manny make of that?