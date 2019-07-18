Podcast

Summer League takeaways and Naz Reid signs multi-year deal

By Declan Goff | @DexsTweets July 18, 2019 2:26 pm
  • Danny and Dane get together to discuss their Summer League takeaways and Naz Reid earning a multi-year deal after an impressive show in Las Vegas.

