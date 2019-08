*Danny Cunningham and Dane Moore discuss what some of the Wolves lineup combinations could look like

*Danny: “I think we’re going to see Andrew Wiggins play point guard… in small spurts”

*Dane on what wasn’t addressed in the offseason: “You basically said KAT’s our center who guards the other team’s best big”

*Of the new players on the team, who will be the most likely to be with the team beyond next season?