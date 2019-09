As the 2019-20 NBA season is set to get underway, Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders and President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas both sit down to chat with Danny Cunningham individually at the team’s media day. They dive into what the outlook for the 2019-20 version of the Timberwolves is, the new-look staff, and what this era of Wolves basketball will represent.