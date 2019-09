We have a good idea of what to expect from the Wolves core players of KAT, Wiggins, Jeff Teague and Robert Covington, but Danny Cunningham and Dane Moore dive into what other players like Jarrett Culver, Josh Okogie, Shabazz Napier and Jake Layman will bring to the table.

*How will the minutes for the wings be distributed?

*Does Noah Vonleh figure to start next to KAT against bigger teams?

*Who else can emerge as a three point shooting threat?