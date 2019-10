*Danny Cunningham and Manny Hill finally have some real basketball to talk about, and make predictions on the Wolves win total for the season.

*Who will be the biggest surprise for the Wolves this year, and who will be the biggest disappointment?

*How will the stacked Western Conference shape up? Danny makes a bold prediction on who will be the 8th seed.

*Also, who will come out of each conference? Manny and Danny also make their predictions for seasonal awards.