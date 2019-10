Manny Hill and Dane Moore dive deep into the KAT/Embiid fight, and wonder if this is just the beginning of the change in the narrative surrounding the Wolves star center.

– Dane also highlights why KAT’s defense has improved.

– Should Robert Covington continue to play the 4?

– How Noah Vonleh and Jake Layman have positively impacted the Wolves so far

– Dane on a potential new-look Wiggins: “Patience”