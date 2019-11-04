Eric Nehm of The Athletic on the Bucks and Wolves

*Danny Cunningham is joined by Eric Nehm of The Athletic with the Milwaukee Bucks in town to play the Wolves.

– What has been the biggest difference early on this year with a team that made the Eastern Conference Finals last year?

– Speculation on Giannis’ future. Eric: “I can’t imagine a world where the Bucks trade Giannis…”

– Danny: “The Wolves are trying to mix what Milwaukee is doing with what Denver is doing offensively”

– Eric weighs in on KAT: Where does he fit in the hierarchy of elite players in the NBA?