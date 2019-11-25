The landscape of the West/Have teams adjusted to the Wolves playing style?

*Danny Cunningham and Manny Hill revisit the standings in the NBA’s Western Conference, with the Wolves sitting firmly at 8-8 in the 8th playoff spot. Which teams behind them could be a threat to surpass them? Is it fair to count out the 6-11 Spurs? Can Portland at 5-12 get hot at the right time to get back in the mix? Or is Sacramento the biggest threat?

*Also, have teams figured out the best way to defend the Wolves? Danny and Manny dive into why the Wolves poor 3 point shooting has hurt them in recent games.