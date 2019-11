(1:30): The Realtor of Wiggins Island, Phil Mackey, joins Danny to discuss the growth and improvement of Andrew Wiggins.

(25:30): Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington joins with the state of the Wizards and also why there should still be patience with Andrew Wiggins.

(45:00): Rockets play-by-play and PA Announcer Matt Thomas talks with Danny and Manny on the state of the Rockets.