*Danny & Manny discuss the Timberwolves sticking to their system despite an off-shooting night against Denver

*Danny on KAT since the Embiid incident: “He’s been out of rhythm since then… his shot looks a little bit off”

*Is KAT’s free throw shooting a bit of a concern?

*Andrew Wiggins has played well, and he winning them games. Is there reason to believe it will continue?