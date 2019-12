*Will the Wolves losing streak end tonight in San Francisco? Danny Cunningham & Manny Hill examine what has gone on since the last time Minnesota won a game.

– Should there be concerns about Jarrett Culver? Danny & Manny discuss how a stint down with the Iowa Wolves could help the Wolves’ rookie.

– More on why the Wolves have struggled defensively: Do they need a more traditional big playing next to KAT?

– Positives from the season so far: Why Keita Bates-Diop continues to impress.