*The Timberwolves have lost 4 in a row and are in the midst of a road trip that has not gone in their favor. Danny Cunningham & Manny Hill highlight what has gone wrong, and if the Wolves can get themselves out of this rut.

– Andrew Wiggins & Jeff Teague are having their struggles when they share the court together. Is there room for an adjustment?

– What changes, if any, will we see once Jake Layman returns to the lineup?