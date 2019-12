*Danny Cunningham & Manny Hill dive into the state of the Timberwolves at 10-9.

– Why have the Wolves struggled so much at Target Center, and in contrast, what has led to their 7-2 start on the road?

– Danny explains why moving Jeff Teague to the bench has worked out well for the starters and for Teague himself.

– Should there be a change to the starting lineup once Jake Layman is healthy?

– Manny may be ready to rent some property on Wiggins Island