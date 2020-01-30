A big picture look at the Wolves: Can KAT be the alpha?

*Manny Hill & Dane Moore look back at the Timberwolves historic loss to Sacramento on Monday night, which has in part raised a number of questions about where the franchise is headed.

*Can Karl-Anthony Towns be a number one on a team that has postseason success?

*Why are the Grizzlies having more success than the Wolves? Dane: “The Wolves are trying to put together a systematic blueprint, and create an identity. The Grizzlies are just trying to create an identity”

*Is the plan of the Wolves front office going to align with where Karl-Anthony Towns wants to be?

*Manny & Dane then share their thoughts on the passing of Kobe Bryant and his legacy.