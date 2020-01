*Danny Cunningham is joined by Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports with discussion on the defending NBA Champion Toronto Raptors as they are coming to play the Wolves at Target Center this coming weekend.

– How have the Raptors remained a strong team despite the departure of Kawhi Leonard?

– How do the Raptors continue to find and develop unknown players into contributors?

– Josh also discusses the expectations for the Raptors once they get to the postseason.