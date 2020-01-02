Podcast

KAT’s defense, Culver’s shot, and what the Wolves will do when everyone is healthy

By Danny Cunningham | @RealDCunningham
and Dane Moore January 2, 2020 6:00 pm

*The Wolves have seen improvement on defense in the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns. Danny Cunningham & Dane Moore discuss how the Wolves best player can take what he may have seen from Gorgui Dieng on that end and apply it on his return.
*Also, a dive into what Shabazz Napier has brought to the team, and what does that mean for the future of Jeff Teague?
*How will the Wolves handle their rotation once everyone is back and healthy?
*What ways can the Wolves get even more out of Jarrett Culver if his outside shot isn’t falling?
*Dane addresses the KAT being unhappy rumors: “They’re not entertaining Karl-Anthony Towns trades”

Topics:
