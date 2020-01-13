RoCo trade speculation, Gorgui’s help on D, Culver’s improved play

With the NBA’s trade deadline fast approaching, Manny Hill & Danny Cunningham dive into some reckless speculation on who could be on the move with the Wolves; specifically Robert Covington. What’s the likelihood that the 29-year-old could be on the move before the February 6 deadline? What teams could be in the mix? Danny & Manny also take a look at Gorgui Dieng’s play in KAT’s absence and how he’s helped on the defensive end of the floor, while Jarrett Culver is showing improvement over the last handful of games.