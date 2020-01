*Manny Hill & Dane Moore dive into the Wolves latest performance against the Chicago Bulls and particularly the tale of two halves from Andrew Wiggins in that game. Why does Wiggins continue to have lapses and inconsistent play? *The numbers show a huge difference in the Wolves defensive numbers when Karl-Anthony Towns is on the floor versus off, but Dane explains why the numbers aren’t telling the whole story. *Also, are KAT’s offensive numbers having enough of an impact?