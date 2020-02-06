Instant reaction: Wolves make a massive deal on deadline day

Manny Hill, Dane Moore & Darren “Doogie” Wolfson break down the Wolves massive trade with the Golden State Warriors that sends Andrew Wiggins to the Bay Area and brings D’Angelo Russell to Minnesota.

– Dane: “I don’t think you can undersell the element of the trade that Andrew Wiggins is not on the books for the next 3 years… that’s massive”

– Also, what impact does D’Angelo Russell bring to the table, both on and off the court?

– Doogie weighs in on the Robert Covington trade and how Malik Beasley and Juan Hernangomez fit into the Wolves plans.

– With Gorgui Dieng heading to Memphis for James Johnson, how will that fit better with the Wolves style of play?