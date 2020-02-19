Post All-Star break expectations: What are we looking for these last 29 games?

Manny Hill & Dane Moore give their thoughts on how All-Star Weekend turned out, then dive into post All-Star break expectations for the Wolves.

– What role can Malik Beasley play within the offense? How will he fit with KAT & D’Lo?

– Why Jarrett Culver and Josh Okogie need to improve even more defensively to help.

– Could Naz Reid and KAT play together on the same front court?

– Dane & Manny weigh in on the KG number retirement discussion.

– How will KAT’s current injury affect how we evaluate the rest of the roster?