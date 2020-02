In the middle of a season in which the Wolves continue to lose games, and there’s no telling when Karl-Anthony Towns will play again, Manny Hill and Dane Moore dive into a few of the positives – including the production from Malik Beasley, and role players like Jordan McLaughlin and Kelan Martin showing promise. Also, where does James Johnson fit into the Wolves plans? Later, how have the Oklahoma City Thunder been able to make things work despite trading two superstars last summer?