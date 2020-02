Manny Hill & Dane Moore examine the trade the Timberwolves made involving the Rockets, Hawks & Nuggets, and 12 players. – Will this lead to more moves before Thursday’s trade deadline? – What do Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez and Jarred Vanderbilt bring to the Wolves? – How will Robert Covington’s departure affect Karl-Anthony Towns? Manny & Dane also dive deeper into what Karl-Anthony Towns needs to do to improve on the defensive end and as a leader of the team.