Sprained ankle will sideline Dalvin Cook for the second time in three games

Running back Dalvin Cook will be inactive for the second time in three games Sunday as the Vikings play host to Detroit. Cook is dealing with a sprained ankle that he suffered in Week 2 at Arizona.

Cook attempted to play in last Sunday’s loss to Cleveland. He rushed for only 34 yards on nine carries and missed a large portion of the second half after aggravating the injury. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

Alexander Mattison will replace Cook as the Vikings’ starting running back. Mattison rushed for 112 yards on 26 carries and caught six passes for 59 yards in the Vikings’ win over Seattle in Week 3.

Pregame Judd: Dalvin Cook out again as Vikings turn to Alexander Mattison. Sponsored by @surlybrewing pic.twitter.com/3zDJLdutgV — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) October 10, 2021

Cook, who agreed to a five-year, $63 million deal with the Vikings prior to the 2020 season , played in only four games as a rookie in 2017 before a knee injury ended his season. He played in 11 games in 2018 and 14 (of 16) each of the past two seasons. This year he has appeared in three of the Vikings’ five games in a 17-game season.

The Vikings have only six players on the inactive list, including starting nose tackle Michael Pierce (elbow), because cornerbacks Cameron Dantzler and Harrison Hand remain on the COVID-19 list.