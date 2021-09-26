Sprained ankle will sideline Dalvin Cook for Vikings’ game against Seattle

El running back Dalvin Cook (33), de los Vikings de Minnesota, se aleja del linebacker Christian Jones, de los Lions de Detroit, durante la segunda mitad del encuentro de NFL el domingo 8 de noviembre de 2020, en Minneapolis. (AP Foto/Jim Mone)

The Vikings will be without running back Dalvin Cook for Sunday’s game against Seattle because of a sprained ankle. Cook was listed as questionable on the injury report Friday after suffering the injury last week in the Vikings’ loss to Arizona. Cook missed all three days of practice last week.

The Vikings are 0-2 entering their meeting with the Seahawks at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Cook entered Sunday fifth in the NFL with 192 yards rushing on 42 carries and one touchdown in two games. He also has eight receptions for 60 yards. Cook rushed for 131 yards on 22 carries and caught two passes for 7 yards against the Cardinals.

Cook, who has missed two games each of the past two seasons, will be replaced as the Vikings’ primary running back by Alexander Mattison.

Mattison, a third-round pick in 2019, has only four carries for 13 yards this season.

Cook, who signed a five-year extension worth $63 million before last season, had played in 45 of a possible 64 games in his first four seasons entering 2021.